The Tarble Arts Center celebrates 40 years

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center will mark its 40th anniversary with the 2022 fall exhibition cycle opening reception and live performance from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

On view in the Main Galleries from Sept. 23 to Jan. 28 is "To Bear the Mark of Time" featuring works by Matthew Boonstra, Armando Guadalupe Cortés, Jeanne Dunning, Ben Gould, and Cole Lu. The artists in this exhibition make meaning using materials charged with significance, precise formal sensitivities, and invented mythologies.

In the Studio Gallery, "Future /saɪt/" is on display from Sept. 23 to Dec. 10. The display looks back to one of the Tarble’s two inaugural exhibitions — an installation of black-and-white photography capturing various stages of the museum’s construction taken by EIU’s staff photographer Gene Wingler. These photographs documented the process by which physical space was transformed over time.

Also opening on Sept. 23 is an evolving site-specific installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney titled "Falling into Milk," which will be installed in Tarble’s front windows and altered by the artist over the course of nine months. Using an opaque material of her own invention, the artist is creating a constellation of apertures that scatter marks of light into the interior of the building, hand-rendering these marks in glistening metal leaf, and returning seasonally to observe and trace the movement of the light from the shifting position of the sun.

Other programs will include:

Fall Exhibition Cycle Opening Reception & Live Performance, 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23.

Celebrate the Tarble’s 40th anniversary with a reception for the fall exhibition cycle, featuring a live performance by exhibiting artist Armando Guadalupe Cortés.

Art Speaks! with Marie Bannerot McInerney, 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24.

Exhibiting artist Marie Bannerot McInerney will give an afternoon presentation on her visual art practice.

Earthward: A site-specific performance by Ben Gould, 4-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Charleston Stone Co.

Register for this free event at TarbleArtsCenter.org.

Art Speaks! with Ben Gould, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

Exhibiting artist Ben Gould will give an evening presentation on his visual art practice.

2022 Camille Compo Lecture: Jeanne Dunning, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Tarble is proud to partner with EIU’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program to host the Camille Compo Lecture Series with 2022 guest speaker Jeanne Dunning. Dunning’s photographic, sculptural, and video work explores our relationship to physicality, looking at the strange and unfamiliar in the body, gender, notions of normativity, and death.