Theater in the Park to present 'Sunday in the Park With George'

CHARLESTON — Theatre In The Park’s 2022 production, “Sunday in the Park with George” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 28, 29 and 30, at the Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park, Charleston.

In this two-act play, Act 1 tells the ﬁctionalized story of painter George Seurat as he ﬁnishes his masterwork “Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte”, while Act 2 introduces you to his (ﬁctional) grandson, also an artist, who struggles to retain his vision while navigating the modern world of networking, marketing, and pleasing critics and museum directors.

Join Theater in the Park in honoring Sondheim’s life and accomplishments as they present this play, which they consider to be Sondheim’s own masterwork.

The stellar cast includes community members from Charleston and Mattoon, students and faculty from Eastern Illinois University, and students from both Charleston and Mattoon district schools. There will also be a live orchestra of local professionals and students. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.

