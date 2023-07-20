CHARLESTON — Theatre In The Park will present Kenneth Grahame’s “The Wind in the Willows.”

This classic children’s novel, written in the early 20th century, features a world of unforgettable characters, including Mole, Water Rat, Otter, Badger, and the irrepressible Toad of Toad Hall. It’s a story about friendship, honesty, living in the natural world, and an obsession with motorcars.

“I have read it and reread it, and have come to accept the characters as old friends," President Theodore Roosevelt wrote in a 1909 letter to Grahame.

This production will feature a talented intergenerational cast and orchestra from Charleston, Mattoon, and Sullivan, directed and choreographed by Matthew Gerard Burns, with music direction by Elizabeth Halbe.

Performances of "Wind in the Willows" will be held are at Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park, Charleston at 7 p.m. July 27, 28, and 29. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.