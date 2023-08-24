Vault Art Gallery to hold 10th anniversary celebration

TUSCOLA — The Vault Art Gallery in downtown Tuscola has good reason to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 26 — and that's because there have been times that it seemed like it might not survive at all.

"Every time there's turmoil or we lose a group of artists, I think, 'Oh, no, how are we going to survive this?" said longtime Vault artist and board member Joanna Drost of Sullivan. "But we've managed to hang in there somehow. We always get new artists to replace those who leave. I guess it's a leap of faith. The only way the Vault stays open is that we have artists there who want to keep it open."

The Vault will celebrate being open a decade from 1-5 p.m. Saturday with live music from The Halos, of Charleston, along with food and beverages. The event will also give customers a chance to meet and talk with the artists.

The Vault started by John McDevitt as the Vault Arts Collective in August 2013. He had previously owned a similar gallery called the Factory Art Studios, located in an old shoe factory in Sullivan. When the owner of the building died, McDevitt started looking for other locations to move the gallery and Tuscola won out — a large tax increment financing loan and grant from the city was a major factor.

The Factory Art Studios was known for hosting large events with live music, bringing an edgy, youthful feel to sleepy small-town living. The idea was to transfer that same vibe, along with the work from local artists, to Tuscola. The new name, the Vault Arts Collective, was inspired by the large vault located in the former bank building.

While the collective was initially a success, family concerns developed for McDevitt, along with financial issues. He decided to close the business in 2017. At the last minute, a buyer stepped up with long Tuscola ties, Mike Carroll and partners Jim Higgins and Jerry Reynolds. With the purchase came a slight name change, to the Vault Art Gallery, to more accurately describe the space where local artists sell paintings, photographs, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, soaps, vintage clothing, records and more. Artist and Tuscola resident Kirby Pringle was appointed manager.

Carroll and his group owned the Vault for one year, and decided to close the business in 2018 as it was not doing as well financially as hoped. Instead, a group of 50 artists rallied together and were able to form a cooperative that was able to purchase the Vault. The city of Tuscola owns the building and the Vault artists lease the building.

But then the Covid-19 lockdowns hit and the Vault closed its doors in the winter and spring of 2020. It was uncertain whether the Vault would survive the financial hit. And because of its cooperative structure and the lack of any paid staff — Vault artists work one day per month as part of their rental agreement — it did not qualify for grant money.

The uncertainty of the past decade is also why the anniversary celebration is being called the "Miracle on Main Street."

"It's amazing in many ways that we are still here," Drost said. "I don't know what it is about Tuscola and the Vault, but that building wants us there. I want that place to be open, not just for Tuscola, but for the whole area. I'm glad it has remained open not only for the artists as a venue to sell their artwork, but as a cultural center for Central Illinois."

Board President Debbie Nivens of Tuscola, also an art instructor at EIU, has similar thoughts.

"I think the title of our anniversary celebration says it all. Despite the many challenges, we have proven that we are something that the area enjoys," Nivens said. "We're still here. And not only are we still here, but we are thriving."