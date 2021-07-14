Watch now: Dedication ceremony held for new downtown Mattoon mural

MATTOON — Philadelphia artist David Guinn took inspiration for his new mural downtown from touring Mattoon's leafy parks and seeing families at play there.

"In the mural, there's two big trees and everyone is kind of in between those two trees. That's the family. The trees are the parents and, in between them, the kids are playing. That's sort of the symbolism of the mural for me," Guinn said during a dedication ceremony for this mural across from the train depot.

After the ceremony, Guinn said the mural does not have an official name yet but it is intended to portray the "spirit of Mattoon." He said this mural includes imagery of people he met and trees he saw when he began his design work more than two years ago with a park tour led by mural project co-organizer Justin Grady. Guinn added that his wife, Desiree, is also in the mural.

James Blackwell, 7, was among dozens of community members who took a closer look at the mural at the conclusion of the ceremony along Broadway Avenue. The youth excitedly pointed out the familiar log house climbing structure, teeter-totter, and smoothed down tree stumps in the mural.

"Wait a second. That's Lytle Park. How did I not notice that. Lytle Park is my favorite park and I see it all the time!" James exclaimed.

Following Guinn's Mattoon park tour, the project was delayed for a time by the COVID-19 pandemic. Guinn and his assistant and installer, Josh Smith, later painted the mural on polyester "parachute cloth" panels last year on the gym floor of a Philadelphia-area school that was closed due to the pandemic.

The mural was then placed on the 100-by-50-foot west wall of the three-story former Thrifty Drug Store building, owned by Jasper Holdings LLC of Mattoon, earlier this summer with the assistance of a power lift. Guinn, who is part of the Mural Arts Philadelphia group, said this is the biggest wall he has worked on so far.

"It's super exciting to get the opportunity to come here and work on this amazing wall right in the center of town across from the train station. It's really a dream come true," Guinn said during the ceremony.

Mayor Rick Hall said the new mural and the other two downtown have been made possible by the Mattoon Arts Council with funding from the Lumpkin Family Foundation. He said the murals help add to the quality of life in Mattoon and set it apart from other communities. He noted that the new mural is highly visible to traffic on nearby U.S. Route 45/19th Street.

"You can see this. It gets your eyes. Then you want to come down and see what it's all about," Hall said.

The new mural is the biggest of the three, which also consist of the 2009 mural in Progress Square and the 2011 mural at the Wolf Pocket Park at 19th and Western Avenue.

