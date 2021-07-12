 Skip to main content
Watch now: Dedication ceremony to be held for new Mattoon mural

Assistant and installer Josh Smith, who works with artist David Guinn, places one of the panels for Guinn's mural on the west wall of the former Thrifty Drug Store building in downtown Mattoon on Thursday.

MATTOON — A dedication ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the new park-themed mural in downtown Mattoon.

City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said artist David Guinn from the Mural Arts Philadelphia group will be at the ceremony to talk about his work. The mural was painted on panels in a Philadelphia-area school gym and then the panels were placed on the west wall of the three-story former Thrifty Drug Store building, across the parking lot from the Mattoon train depot.

The Mattoon Arts Council has created this new mural and two previous ones with funding from the Lumpkin Family Foundation. The other two are the 2009 mural in Progress Square and the 2011 mural at the Wolf Pocket Park at 19th and Western Avenue. The new mural is the biggest of the three, stretching approximately 100 feet wide along the wall and 50 feet tall at two points.

New mural

Artist David Guinn, on the ground, and his assistant and installer, Josh Smith, put finishing touches on the new mural on the west wall of the former Thrifty Drug Store building in downtown Mattoon on Monday.
