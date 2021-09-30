Watch now: Mattoon Arts Council's featured artist also group's youngest member

MATTOON — Several community members recently turned out at a reception to meet the Mattoon Arts Council's current Featured Artist, Skylor Harden, and see his works in the display area at the Cross County Mall.
The 20-year-old freelance graphic designer and illustrator from Mattoon said he was just as excited to meet those community members and see their reactions to his artworks at his first-ever public exhibit.
"I started taking pictures of them getting really close and trying to see all the little details," Harden, said, adding that it was rewarding for him that they noticed such details. Harden said he also was glad to field good, thoughtful questions about his work. "That is the essence of what makes the receptions a really nice experience."
Now, Harden hopes to encourage other artists to display their work and share in this experience while volunteering with the Mattoon Arts Council as currently its youngest and one of its newest members. He recently joined this community organization, which has a mission of developing and supporting high-quality, affordable arts programs and activities for people of all ages.
Harden said he started "doodling and sketching" when he was a child and then began pursuing artwork as a serious hobby in his early teens. The young artist said these efforts eventually developed into a side business of creating logo graphics for businesses, flyers for local bands, and T-shirt designs, including a recent commission for a ram logo shirt for Arthur Christian School.
The current Featured Artist display in the north entrance corridor of the mall includes examples of this artwork, as well as illustrations that Harden has created "just for fun" to depict images from his favorite books and video games. His Christian faith is reflected in his artwork. The exhibit has been extended until Oct. 15.
"It's a really opportunity for local artists to get exposure," Harden said. He added that in-person exhibits are a nice alternative to trying to stand out in online formats saturated with artwork. "It's nice to get to know your local artists."
Arts Council Coordinator Julia Degler said she has been pleased to see Harden's display lead to extra commission work for the young artist. Degler said she has also appreciated having his perspective on the council to help develop programs that connect with other young artists and audiences.
Degler said the Arts Council also recently recruited musician and music teacher Jon Clarkson as a member. She said having a good mixture of artists and supporters on the council has been helpful as they transition from modified programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to more traditional live events, such as upcoming "2021 Fall Follies" and "The Christmas Gnome" productions. More information is on the Mattoon Arts Council page on Facebook.
Harden said feels that "having a say" in the development of local arts programs is a good responsibility to have. He said he looks forward to working behind the scenes on these programs and being "another voice of support" for other artists.
"It's been nice to see the different programs that are being put out there and getting started to get the community involved and bring recognition to artists," Harden said.
1 of 7
Viewers choice
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
1 of 7
Viewers choice
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Bloomington visitors (copy)
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Quilt display
Dawn O'Brien of Charleston, at left, points out her quilt to Tanya Morton and Mary Morton, both of Mattoon, on Saturday, June 12 during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show at Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Grandma's quilt (copy)
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Guest artist (copy)
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Quilt line
Mini quilts line the front of a garden shed during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday in Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Quilt circle
Quilts are arranged around Lytle Park's yoga circle during he Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12.