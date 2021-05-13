Watch now: Teen artist featured in new Mattoon Arts Council display

MATTOON — Mattoon Arts Council featured artist Taylor Zollmann thought she would have a few spaces to fill in the group's new display area at the Cross County Mall, so she only brought a few paintings with her Saturday.
Then, the 14-year-old painter saw that the display comprises five 8-by-3 display cases along a wall in the mall's north entrance corridor near the fountain. Zollmann said she and her family then gladly headed back home to get more paintings.
"I was overwhelmed, but happy," Zollmann said while smiling about the memory. Zollmann, who will be a freshman at Sullivan High School this fall, said she has never had the opportunity before to display her artwork in public.
Zollmann is the first to be spotlighted in the Mattoon Arts Council's new featured artist display area, which it has created with the help of mall property owner Rural King and Monitor Sign Service of Mattoon.
Arts Council member Melissa Harden said Rural King approached them a while back with an offer of space at the mall. She said they then contacted Monitor about crafting cases that would protect the artwork while allowing room for large pieces.
Harden said Monitor subsequently crafted cases that have clear acrylic display windows on frames with hydraulic hinges. The frames, when unlocked, open with ease and stay upright without having to be held in place.
"Monitor Sign went all out on this and did a great design," Harden said.
The Arts Council once held featured artist exhibits at Common Grounds, but lost this venue when the coffee shop closed in 2018. They then held exhibits at the Artsy Chic Studio downtown, but these events were canceled starting in mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harden said the Arts Council now has the space available to resume holding exhibits and artist receptions, noting that Zollmann's reception is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 23 at the display area. She added there is room for visitors to spread out in the north entrance corridor, which is also frequented by shoppers, mall walkers and those attending special events at the mall.
"I think it's really great. There are more opportunities for people to see the artwork. There is more foot traffic," Harden said.
Zollmann said she ultimately brought more than a dozen of her oil and acrylic paintings of natural landscapes and other subjects to display in this new area. The painter said she has been creating artwork since she was a young child and has filled her bedroom studio with paintings.
"I even painted my ceiling fan," she said.
Her father, Bob Zollmann of Mattoon, said his daughter has naturally developed her artistic skills over the years without a lot of instruction and has worked with a variety of materials, such as creating a photo-realistic pencil sketch of an old barn. He said the Arts Council's display will give her encouragement to continue her work as an artist.
"She has an eye for it," Bob Zollmann said. "For me, as a dad, I think this is something she will take with her throughout the rest of her life and do."