Watch now: Teen artist featured in new Mattoon Arts Council display

MATTOON — Mattoon Arts Council featured artist Taylor Zollmann thought she would have a few spaces to fill in the group's new display area at the Cross County Mall, so she only brought a few paintings with her Saturday.

Then, the 14-year-old painter saw that the display comprises five 8-by-3 display cases along a wall in the mall's north entrance corridor near the fountain. Zollmann said she and her family then gladly headed back home to get more paintings.

"I was overwhelmed, but happy," Zollmann said while smiling about the memory. Zollmann, who will be a freshman at Sullivan High School this fall, said she has never had the opportunity before to display her artwork in public.

Zollmann is the first to be spotlighted in the Mattoon Arts Council's new featured artist display area, which it has created with the help of mall property owner Rural King and Monitor Sign Service of Mattoon.