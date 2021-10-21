Watch now: U.S. flag mural taking shape on House Brothers wall in Mattoon

MATTOON — The approximately 3,000-square-foot U.S. flag mural on House Brothers Tavern's west wall caught the attention of many passersby as artist Peyton Morrow painted it this fall.

"I love it. The mural is so big and bright," said Kelsa House Bartels of the new artwork at her family's approximately 116-year-old business at 2009 Western Ave. in downtown Mattoon. "When you drive on Western Avenue, the mural really catches your eye. It's so pretty."

However, Bartels said the recently completed flag is just the beginning for the mural. She said Morrow, of Mattoon, plans during the winter to paint images honoring the multiple generations of the House family who have served in the U.S. military over the decades going back to the Civil War. He will install those images on the backdrop of the flag in the spring.

Bartels said House Brothers was founded around 1905 by her great-great-grandfather, William Lincoln House, son of Civil War veteran William Henry House. She said the business has been passed down through her family ever since then. Bartels said the fifth generation to work at the tavern has been represented by her brothers, Brodie and Keegan, and herself, who became the first female bartender there in 2009.

"The bar has been in our family for so many years. It means a lot to us," Bartels said, noting that she will become the new owner Jan. 1.

Bartels said the mural is being done to celebrate House Brothers for being one of the oldest businesses in Mattoon and to honor the many veterans in their family. Those veterans include her brother Keegan, who served with the Army in Iraq and their father, Bill House, who was stationed in Germany during his Army service.

The mural will depict her family members individually during their times in the service and seated together in uniform at the bar while being served by tavern founder William Lincoln House, she said.

She hopes to eventually incorporate the mural into an outdoor seating area.

The artist for the project assisted with the creation of a new Mattoon Arts Council-organized mural this summer on the west wall of the former Thrifty Drug Store building next to the train depot parking lot. Morrow, who is a graphic design major at Eastern Illinois University, also painted a mural in 2019 on the south wall of the Lytle Pool bathhouse.

Morrow said he learned a lot this summer helping with the Thrifty building mural created by artist David Guinn from Mural Arts Philadelphia and his assistant and installer, Josh Smith. Morrow said he is applying those lessons to the House Brothers mural, including painting panels off site for later installation.

While the weather is cold in coming months, Morrow said he will work in his new studio, painting images of the House family members onto canvas so they will be ready for installation on the flag mural in the spring. Morrow said he looks forward to the community being able to see the finished mural, adding that his work attracted a lot of interest this fall while he was painting via a boom lift.

"There have been plenty of people driving by and honking," Morrow said.

