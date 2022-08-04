 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watercolor and quilt artists to be featured at upcoming exhibit, open house

Flourishes, Watts, Edwards

Pictured, artists Sue Watts and Karen Edwards. Both will be the featured artists at an upcoming open house at Flourishes.

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — Watercolor paintings and art quilts are the subject of the upcoming art show at Flourishes Art Gallery in downtown Shelbyville.

Featured artists Sue Watts and Karen Edwards will be available to talk about their work at an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 140½ E. Main, Shelbyville.

Edwards, of Sullivan, is a former educator who taught technology, business, and home economics. During COVID, Edwards took many quilting classes over Zoom to learn how to use technology, fabric, paint, and thread to create her art quilts from her travel pictures.

She recently completed “My Childhood Home” which is an art quilt of the house she grew up in in Paris, Illinois. Ten of her original pieces will be on display in the upper lobby, with half shown alongside the photography she based them on. Her display will be on view through Sept. 17.

Watts was born in Decatur and has lived there for most of her life. She has a strong print background and made graphic art her career. Now retired, Watts spent many years creating detailed pen and ink artwork and home illustrations on commission before attending her first watercolor workshop.

It was then that Watts became hooked on the medium of watercolors. Wine is the subject of her ten pieces on the walls of Flourishes' theme hall but she also specializes in watercolor paintings of flowers, landscapes, and birds found throughout Central Illinois, as well as the scenery around Lake Decatur. Her wine-themed watercolors will be on view through Oct. 8.

