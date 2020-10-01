What's happening: Area entertainment venue updates

Events listed below may vary due to the ongoing Phase 4 guidelines.
- Allterton Park and Retreat Center, Monticello, gardens, trails, and roads, open; public to maintain social distancing guidelines; Allerton Mansion open for lodging and small events on limited basis; other onsite facilities closed to the public. Virtual events currently ongoing; visit allerton.illinois.edu/ or contact allertoninfo@illinois.edu.
- Boarman's Roxy Theater, 149, E. Main Street, Shelbyville; movie screenings at 6:30 p.m. Fridays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. No Sunday Shows. Showing this week, "Ghostbusters" (1984, PG); Patrons required to wear mask upon entrance; 50 percent capacity seating, social distancing guidelines. www.boarmansroxytheatre.com/; 217-774-7699.
- Castle Finn Winery, Marshall; Friday and Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; outdoor seating only, social distancing guidelines in effect. Facemasks not required for entry, but are recommended; www.castlefinnwinery.com.
- Charleston Public Library, closed to the public until further notice; curbside service currently available, visit www.charlestonlibrary.org and click on "Find an Item" tab; overdue fines will not accrue during this time. If you need an item renewed, please email the library at information@charlestonlibrary.org with your library card number, the title of the item, and the item’s barcode. Updates to be found at www.facebook.com/Charlestonlibrary/. Digital resources can be found at charlestonlibrary.org/digitalcontent
- Doudna Fine Arts Center, Eastern Illinois University, all in-person events scheduled through January cancelled or postponed; 217-581-3110. Updates and virtual events can be found on www.facebook.com/doudnaeiu/. EIU Jazz Combo performance to stream on Oct. 20.
- Douglas Hart Nature Center, Mattoon, visitor center remains closed; select programs available. More information can be found on their website and Facebook, 217-235-4644; programs@dhnature.org.
- Effingham Performance Center, next scheduled performance, Three Chicks and a Stage Present: "Clue: On Stage" scheduled for Oct. 8-11; 217-540-2788; www.the-epc.org/.
- Fairview Drive-In, 16045 E. Hwy 33, Newton, "Hocus Pocus," and "Hook" double feature, Friday and Sunday, Oct. 2, 4; Casting Crowns live concert simulcast, Saturday, Oct. 3; two car spacing, play area closed, popcorn, candy, nachos and drinks available but grill is closed; driventheatre.com/.
- Flourishes Art Gallery and Studios, 140 E. Main, Shelbyville, Tuesdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon as well as whenever the open sign is out. Also open by appointment; call 217-827-5690; masks are required and distancing is practiced. Carol Kessler is currently displaying her own artwork.
- Gaslight Art Colony, Marshall, 9 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays and Thursdays, private viewings available by appointment. Kate Meehling Memorial Show ongoing; Upcoming art shows include The River City Art Association virtual show, Oct. 17-Nov. 14; and glass artists Ann Chalos-McAleese and Andrew McAleese virtual show from Nov. 21- Dec. 12. Virtual shows can be found on their facebook page or at www.gaslightartcolony.com; 217-293-1050.
- Krannert Center For the Performing Arts, Urbana, all public, in-person performances cancelled through the fall; "Lyric Under the Stars" outdoor event to be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Allerton Park and Retreat Sunken Garden, purchase tickets by Oct. 12 ; for updates and virtual or outdoor event updates visit https://krannertcenter.com/
- Krannert Art Museum, Tues through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and open late on Thursdays until 7 p.m.. Admission is free, but visitors should reserve an entry time at go.illinois.edu/KAMreservations.
- Lincoln Log Cabin, Lerna; currently open, seven days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for visitor center, grounds always open dawn to dusk. Restrictions on group size will remain in place. www.facebook.com/lincolnlogcabin/.
- Link Art Gallery, Paris, open regular hours which are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday; Annual Midwest Photography Juried Exhibition coming soon; 217-466-8130. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
- Little Theater-On the Square, Sullivan. 2020 summer and fall seasons cancelled. Tentative re-opening in January; 217-728-2065.
- Mac's Uptowner, 623 Monroe Ave., Charleston; outdoor live music, weather permitting, Ranchy Sandy and the Double Dippers, 6 p.m., and Altared Ego, 7:30 p.m., both Saturday, Oct. 3; www.facebook.com/macs.uptowner/; 217-345-4622.
- Mattoon Public Library, currently open Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; grab and go as well as curbside service available; request books at 217-234-2621; at www.mattoonlibrary.org; or at carl@mattoonlibrary.org; online reading opportunities available at https://rpls.overdrive.com/. Visit their Facebook page for updates.
- Mattoon Area YMCA, Open 5 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. The number of people in the facility will be limited by the state; pool hours available, reserve your time at mattoonymca.org/group-fitness/; virtual workouts and other events available at www.facebook.com/mattoonymca/.
- The Paris Theater, 119 N Central Ave., Paris; "Hocus Pocus" (PG) and "Heaven" (PG) Friday, Oct. 2-Tuesday, Oct. 6; For showtimes and to purchase tickets visit kjbtheaters.com/.
- Peoria Civic Center, box office currently closed; next scheduled event, Jan. 25, 2021; 309-673-8900; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events.
- Pla-mor Danceland, Pana; Closed until further notice, 618-283-1314; www.facebook.com/PlaMorDanceland.
- Spurlock Museum, 600 S Gregory St, Urbana, open Tuesday noon–5 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, noon–4 p.m.; face masks mandatory; capacity limit, contact information required for contact tracing; events and programs online only; www.spurlock.illinois.edu/events/#all; 217-333-2360
- State Farm Center, box office closed until further notice; scheduled shows cancelled or postponed for a later date; 217-333-2923; www.statefarmcenter.com/events.
- Tarble Arts Center, Eastern Illinois University, galleries closed until further notice; outdoor digital exhibition "Press Play" located in green spaces around the Tarble, opens Oct. 9; Community Read virtual meetings, "Tots 4 Tarble" events, "New to Me" at-home art projects, "Community Reads" book discussions, 2020 Undergraduate All Student Exhibition, and the 2020 Graduate Art Exhibitions to be viewable online; visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/ or www.facebook.com/theTarble/.
- Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham; The Love Preachers performs, 7-10 p.m. Friday , Oct. 2; Outdoor seating, social distancing guidelines in effect; 217-347-9463; www.effinghamwinery.com/events.
- The Virginia Theatre, Champaign; currently rescheduling fall and winter shows; 217-356-9063; thevirginia.org/.
- Willow Ridge Winery, Shelbyville; "Light Up the Night" hot air balloon event, scheduled Saturday, Oct. 10, with balloons onsite at 4 p.m., food trucks, and Concordia performing from 2-5 p.m. and Forest Parker performing from 6-9 p.m.; Groups of 50 will be separated in compliance with phase 4 guidelines. There will be an inside and outside bar, to avoid groups larger than 50 gathering in any location. 217-738-2323; www.facebook.com/WillowRidgeWinery/.
