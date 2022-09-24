Winners announced at Gaslight Art Colony's Fiber Arts Show

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony recently held its third annual Fiber Art Show. More than 40 guests attended the show.

The Best of Show award was awarded to Lisa Cooper for her mixed textile book, “Let My People Go.”

Zann Carter was awarded first place for her Sari ribbon weaving, “Charm for Entering Joy Portal.”

Emily Bennett won second place for her wooden arch and woven fabrics piece, “Wonder Landscapes.”

Colleen Gard was awarded third place for her embroidery on cyanotype fabrics piece “Untitled.”

Nancy Claypool was awarded the Valerie Funk Award for her fabric and fiber picture, "Spring Welcome."