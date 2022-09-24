Winners announced at Gaslight Art Colony's Fiber Arts Show

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony recently held its third annual Fiber Art Show. More than 40 guests attended the show.

The Best of Show award was awarded to Lisa Cooper for her mixed textile book, “Let My People Go.”

Zann Carter was awarded first place for her Sari ribbon weaving, “Charm for Entering Joy Portal.”

Emily Bennett won second place for her wooden arch and woven fabrics piece, “Wonder Landscapes.”

Colleen Gard was awarded third place for her embroidery on cyanotype fabrics piece “Untitled.”

Nancy Claypool was awarded the Valerie Funk Award for her fabric and fiber picture, "Spring Welcome."

Rotary exchange sends one to France, brings one from Thailand

For more information about the art colony go to gaslightartcolony.com or visit its Facebook page.

