Winners Mattoon Arts Council's Outdoor Quilt Show announced

MATTOON — On Saturday, June 11, over 350 people attended the Outdoor Quilt Show held at Lytle Park.

Over 80 quilts were exhibited from local and regional quilters, in addition to two featured sections: The Bloomington-Normal Modern Quilt Guild exhibited their Kona color of the year and "Cosmos," 20-inch mini-quilts created without purchased patterns or templates in a modern style.

The Mattoon Arts Council’s Mystery Quilt Challenge had over 30 participants this past January and the exhibits were placed together as a memorial for Sharon Kuhns, a beloved quilter from Mattoon. Jan Little and Jan Booker created the pattern and facilitated the mystery quilt challenge.

Paula Kroenke was the Best of Show winner as judged by Rod and Rosemary Buffington from Springfield and Libby Fox was awarded the Viewer’s Choice Award winner.

