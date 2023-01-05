Zero1 Wrestling begins Thursday Night Throwdown events

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDGEWOOD — Starting on Thursday, Jan. 5, Zero1 Pro Wrestling USA brings its brand of entertainment to Effingham County with debut of its weekly Thursday Night Throwdown series starting at 8 p.m. at 706 Route 37, Edgewood.

See the newest Zero1 USA trainees take the first steps of their in-ring journeys, as well as some of the fan-favorite Zero1 USA fighting athletes. 

Ticket packages for Thursday Night Throwdown are available at zero1usa.com/thursday and will be available at the door. General admission is $7, four-week admission punch cards are available for $20.

