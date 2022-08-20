Zero1 Wrestling to hold pro wrestling training school tryouts

EDGEWOOD — Want to be a pro wrestler, referee or a manager? Zero1 Pro Wrestling will be holding tryouts at their upcoming Pro Wrestling Training School event to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at 706 IL-37 in Edgewood. Zero1 USA signage will be posted at the location

For a $50 fee, attendees will be evaluated and put thru a series of workout stations. Bring workout attire and a change of shoes

Weekly training starts Sept. 12, Monday and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., and Sundays, 2-5 p.m.

Anyone after the first tryout can be evaluated in a one-on-one basis that can be setup during training hours.

Open ring time is also available every day of the week for those with advanced skill levels as well as current trained wrestlers just wanting to work out.

Head trainer will be Joey O'Riley. Co-trainer and character development coach will be Rahne Victoria, with special guest coaches featured monthly.

All are welcome to apply to this training, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.