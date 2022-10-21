 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Ashmore Estates to host paranormal investigation, market

  • 0
Watch now: Paranormal team photographs ghost at Ashmore Estates

ASHMORE — A paranormal investigation is scheduled to be held the night of Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ashmore Estates following the Shadow & Light Market metaphysical marketplace during the day.

The Ashmore Estates building, located north of Illinois Route 16 west of Ashmore, was constructed in 1916 when the property was still in use as the county poor farm/almshouse. The building subsequently served as a psychiatric hospital from 1959 to 1986. The building then stood vacant for some time and gained a reputation for being haunted.

Ashmore Estates (copy)

Ashmore Estates, located north of Illinois Route 16 west of Ashmore, will host the Shadow & Light Market at noon to 6 p.m. and the paranormal investigation at 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Property owners Robbin and Norman Terry purchased Ashmore Estates in 2014 and have made improvements to the building. They regularly host paranormal investigations, tours and other special events there.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Midnight Paranormal Society and Shadow & Light Market event coordinator Becky Castillo, in her role as a psychic/medium, will lead the paranormal investigation planned for 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Tickets for the investigation are $50 each.

Watch now: Ashmore resort site reopening with Halloween Fall Festival

Admission will be free to the Shadow & Light Market, open noon to 6 p.m. It will feature jewelry, crafts, crystals, art and metaphysical item vendors, including Chrysalis Metaphysical, Lunar Creations & More, Embrace Healing & Spirituality, Charlie Rainbow Wolf, Midnight Paranormal Society, and Xeno Scribbles. Psychics, mediums, and tarot readers will be on hand, as will energy and chakra healers.

“Our goal for this event is to provide a family friendly, informational and informative experience for those who are interested in the metaphysical realm,” Castillo said in a press release.

More details about the market and advance ticket purchases for the investigation are available via www.embracehealing.net/shadow or zitaheals@gmail.com

Information about upcoming public tours at Ashmore Estates during the Halloween season is available at www.ashmoreestates.net/.  

10 scarily good books to read for Halloween season
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pharrell Williams is ready to help A-listers clean out their closets

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pharrell Williams is ready to help A-listers clean out their closets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News