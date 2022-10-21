Ashmore Estates to host paranormal investigation, market

ASHMORE — A paranormal investigation is scheduled to be held the night of Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ashmore Estates following the Shadow & Light Market metaphysical marketplace during the day.

The Ashmore Estates building, located north of Illinois Route 16 west of Ashmore, was constructed in 1916 when the property was still in use as the county poor farm/almshouse. The building subsequently served as a psychiatric hospital from 1959 to 1986. The building then stood vacant for some time and gained a reputation for being haunted.

Property owners Robbin and Norman Terry purchased Ashmore Estates in 2014 and have made improvements to the building. They regularly host paranormal investigations, tours and other special events there.

The Midnight Paranormal Society and Shadow & Light Market event coordinator Becky Castillo, in her role as a psychic/medium, will lead the paranormal investigation planned for 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Tickets for the investigation are $50 each.

Admission will be free to the Shadow & Light Market, open noon to 6 p.m. It will feature jewelry, crafts, crystals, art and metaphysical item vendors, including Chrysalis Metaphysical, Lunar Creations & More, Embrace Healing & Spirituality, Charlie Rainbow Wolf, Midnight Paranormal Society, and Xeno Scribbles. Psychics, mediums, and tarot readers will be on hand, as will energy and chakra healers.

“Our goal for this event is to provide a family friendly, informational and informative experience for those who are interested in the metaphysical realm,” Castillo said in a press release.

More details about the market and advance ticket purchases for the investigation are available via www.embracehealing.net/shadow or zitaheals@gmail.com.