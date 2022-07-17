Battle for the Bagel powerlifting debuts at Mattoon Bagelfest

MATTOON — Brody Warren is accustomed to lifting weights in the Relentless Fitness gym in Mattoon, but not to having a large audience.

Warren, of Mattoon, and more than three dozen other weight lifters tested their strength in front of such spectators when Relentless Fitness debuted its Battle for the Bagel powerlifting meet during the opening day of Bagelfest on Saturday at Peterson Park.

"It's a little nerve-wracking, but it's just another factor to overcome," Warren said of being in front of an audience.

Bagelfest-goers, including several honorees from the Miss Bagelfest pageants earlier that afternoon, lined up on blankets and lawn chairs to watch the lifters compete on a bench press under the roof of the Rotary Bandy Shell. They listened as Relentless Fitness owner and meet emcee Colton Anderson introduced each of the competitors, and they cheered after each one lifted.

"It's a great turnout for Colton. It's great to see so many people out here. It's a nice day," Warren said, as sun streamed down. He said the meet was a great addition to Bagelfest. "Mattoon should definitely be doing more community events, in my opinion."

City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett, who attended the powerlifting meet, said she was pleased with the turnout and thankful for Relentless Fitness offering to make this event part of Bagelfest. She noted that the event organizers took the initiative to recruit several vendors, including The House of Brisket and the Beautifully Brewed food and drink trucks.

"They have done a very good job of marketing themselves," Burgett said of the Battle for the Bagel.

Friends Cassie Graham of Mattoon and Ashley Bailey of Charleston were among the lifters drawn to the meet. Graham said she and Bailey, who are both members of the Crossfit 217 gym in Charleston, heard about the Battle for the Bagel and decided at the spur of the moment to enter the competition.

Graham said she does not typically compete in powerlifting events, particularly in front of a large audience, but was enjoying the meet at Peterson Park.

"My adrenaline is going for sure. It definitely pushes us on," Graham said of the cheering crowd.