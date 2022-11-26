 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carl Sandburg students honor veterans at EIU library ceremony

White Table Ceremony 2022

Carl Sandburg students gather around their remembrance table following the POW MIA Remembrance Ceremony, along with their teacher, Suzie Bosler.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Third-grade students from Suzie Bosler's class at Carl Sandburg Elementary School conducted a POW MIA Remembrance Ceremony on Nov. 11 at Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library in honor of Veterans Day.

The students set a table as a symbol for members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are fallen, missing or prisoners of war. During the ceremony, students took turns placing items on the table and reading aloud about the significance of each item.

Following the ceremony, students visited the Ballenger Teachers Center at the library, where librarian Michele McDaniel read them the book “Twenty-one Steps.” The students then walked to Old Main for the university’s ROTC Veterans Day ceremony.

