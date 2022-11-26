Carl Sandburg students honor veterans at EIU library ceremony

CHARLESTON — Third-grade students from Suzie Bosler's class at Carl Sandburg Elementary School conducted a POW MIA Remembrance Ceremony on Nov. 11 at Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library in honor of Veterans Day.

The students set a table as a symbol for members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are fallen, missing or prisoners of war. During the ceremony, students took turns placing items on the table and reading aloud about the significance of each item.