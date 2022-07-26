Charleston Carnegie Public Library August events announced

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of August.
Movie Wednesday
"Father Stu"; 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3; Rotary Room B
Join us for the movie "Father Stu." Struggling to overcome his self-destructive tendencies, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) seeks a new path in the boxing ring. However, Long soon finds himself turning to a life of religion, eventually earning his priesthood on a quest to uplift others. Based on true events.
Library Book Sale
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5 and 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6
We have a variety of books, paperbacks, children’s books, DVDs, and more. Sale items starting at 25 cents.
Job Seeking Skills Workshop
Wednesdays, 5–7 p.m., Aug. 17, 24, 31
This free workshop will cover:
Assess/determine your job related skills;
Basic résumé development;
How/where to find jobs;
Target your résumé for job search effectiveness;
Job search correspondence -- cover letter, thank you note and acceptance/decline;