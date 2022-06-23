Charleston Carnegie Public Library July events announced

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of July.

Summer Read Events for Kids (kids under 8 with an adult)

Below the Beaten Path

Virtual Program presented by Douglas-Hart Nature Center

May 30-July 31. Ages 3 and up

This program is available all summer on our website, www.charlestonlibrary.org, for free with no registration or library card required. Explore insect life beneath our feet in this virtual program with interactive segments and supplementary materials. Some craft supplies may be needed to complete the activities.

Music & Movement

10:30 a.m., Fridays, July 1-22

Ages 3-5 with an adult

Join us for our new Preschool Music &Movement program!

We will read books, sing songs, and explore different sounds together! We hope to see you there!

July Make & Take

10:30 a.m., Saturday — 5 p.m., Sun., Saturday, July 2 & Sunday, July 3

Crafts available to take through July 31.

Ages 3-12 (under 8 with an adult)

Celebrate Summer Read with our Read Beyond the Beaten Path themed crafts this July! Make your crafts at the library or take them home if you prefer! Limit of one craft per child, while supplies last. Supplies you will need at home: safety scissors, glue/glue stick/tape/stapler. Instructions are included. Parental supervision is advised.

Switch on a Game

3 p.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays, July 5-26

Ages 8-12

Stop by KidSpace and Switch on a Game on the Library's new Nintendo Switch! Bring some friends or make some new ones here while playing games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate! Be prepared to take turns and keep the competition friendly!

Little Wheels Play Date

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 6; Library Parking Lot

Ages 2-6 with an adult

Do your preschoolers need a big open space to ride their trikes, bikes, and scooters? Come to the south end of the Library’s parking lot for some safe riding practice! Please bring your own helmet, scooter, bike, trike, skateboard, roller skates, or anything that has wheels.

Books & Babies

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., July 7-21

Ages 0-36 months with an adult

Join us for a special time with baby! We’ll have stories, lap bounces, finger-plays, sensory activities, songs, and socialization! This flexible story time is just right for curious babies. Walkers will walk, crawlers will crawl, & babies will cry.

Preschool Story Time

10:30 a.m., Mondays, July 11 & July 18 (closed 7/4/22); Kiwanis Park Amphitheater (corner of Division and Jackson Streets), weather permitting

Ages 3-5 with an adult

Mr. Turtle can’t wait to see you for stories, songs, and action rhymes! Come join us!

4-H Gardening Story and Activity Time!

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 13

Join Coles County 4-H for a story time about gardening, followed up with a hands-on activity. Geared towards children ages 5-9. For more information contact Coles County Extension at 217-345-7034 or Danielle Nading dlnading@illinois.edu. This is a free event and a library card is not required.

Summer Read for Teens

Switch on a Game

3 p.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays July 6-27

Middle & High Schoolers

Stop by KidSpace and Switch on a Game on the Library's new Nintendo Switch! Bring some friends or make some new ones here while playing games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate! Be prepared to take turns and keep the competition friendly!

ArtBook/Poetry Journal

2 p.m.-3 p.m., Mondays, July 11 & July 18 (closed Monday, July 4)

Middle & High Schoolers

Join Miss Shailee to design a creative ArtBook/Poetry Journal in this multi-week program. Projects will include blackout poetry, collage, notebook binding, and more to create your own custom journal perfect for collecting your thoughts and creative ideas!

Teen Buttons

4-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 12; Zone;

Middle & High Schoolers

Make your own custom buttons to keep or share! Keep it clean, keep it kind! Limit of two per student.

Summer Read For Adults

Take & Make Crafts

1 per person, while supplies last. Pickup near the Information Desk. Enjoy some fun crafts that you pick up here and make at home!

Make your own paper bag scrapbook, from July 11-24, and decorate however you wish! Supplies you’ll need at home: scissors, glue, and any other embellishments you may want to decorate your scrapbook with (stickers, photos, movie tickets, etc.).

Technology Workshop: Library eResources

2 p.m., Monday, July 18; Rotary Room

Did you know that having a library card with us also gives you access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines? Learn all about our eResources databases, cloudLibrary and Libby by

Overdrive during this Tech Workshop. From how to download the apps to how to return your eBook early, you’ll learn the ins and outs of our eResources!

Summer Read Movies

Welcome to Summer Read Movies at the Library! From Sunday Matinees to Throwback Thursdays, we have a fun variety to choose from. All movies will be shown in Rotary Room B. The movies are for all ages, but children under 8 must be with an adult. Please note the movie rating to find what best suits you or your child.

Movie Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

July 6, "Jeremiah Johnson" (PG)

Throwback Thursday Movies at 1 p.m.

July 14, The Princess Bride (PG)

July 28, The Karate Kid (PG)

Sunday Matinees at 1:30 p.m.

July 17, Jungle Cruise (PG-13)

July 31, Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)

