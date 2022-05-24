Charleston Carnegie Public Library June events announced

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of June.

Summer Read events for all ages

Design a SUMMER Shirt!

Drop in between 10:30 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, May 31, on the KidSpace Patio, open to all ages. Those under 8 must attend with an adult. This event will be rescheduled if it’s raining.

Library Scavenger Hunt

Wednesday, June 1—Sunday, June 5; Adults start at the Information Desk, kids and teens at the KidSpace Desk. Open to all ages. Those under 8 must attend with an adult.

Mini Golf in the Library

Any age can build a hole, but kids under 16 need an adult to register. Sign up at the KidSpace Desk between June 6-20. Bring your ultimate golf hole to the library for setup from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Patrons can play the holes from Thursday, June 23, to Sunday, June 26.

Summer Read events for kids

Below the Beaten Path

May 30-July 31; Ages 3 and up

Available all summer at www.charlestonlibrary.org. Free, no registration or library card required. Explore insect life in this virtual program with interactive segments and supplementary materials.

Switch on a Game

3-5 p.m., Tuesdays, May 31-July 26; Ages 8-12

Play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate!

June Make & Take

Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5; Ages 3-12 (under 8 with an adult)

Grab bags available to take through July 2.

Limit of one grab bag per child, while supplies last. Parental supervision is advised. Instructions included.

Preschool Story Time

10:30 a.m., Mondays, June 6-July 18 (closed July 4); Kiwanis Park Amphitheater (corner of Division and Jackson Streets) weather permitting. Ages 3-5 with an adult

Books & Babies

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., June 9-July 21; Ages through 36 months with an adult

Survival Sleuths Presented By Douglas-Hart Nature Center

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 8; For children age 3 and up (under age 8 with an adult).

Investigate how animals survive predators, extreme weather, and more.

Camp READ (Rugged and Exciting Adventure Decisions)

3 p.m., Tuesday, June 14; For children age 3 and up (under 8 with an adult)

This time you are the main characters in this adventure story. Make decisions that will lead you beyond the beaten path.

Little Wheels Play Date

10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, June 15-July 6; library parking lot; Ages 2-6 with an adult

Come to the south end of the library’s parking lot for some safe riding practice.

Preschool Music & Movement program

10:30 a.m., Fridays, June 24-July 22; Ages 3-5 with an adult

Summer Read For Teens

Switch on a Game (Nintendo Switch Games)

3 p.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays June 1-July 27; middle and high schoolers

Teen Buttons

4-5p.m.,Tuesday, June 14; Zone; middle and high schoolers

Make your own custom buttons.

ArtBook/Poetry Journal

2-3 p.m., Mondays, June 20—July 18 (closed July 4); middle and high schoolers

Projects will include blackout poetry, collage, notebook binding, and more to create your own custom journal.

Summer Read For Adults

Technology Workshop: Learn about Library eResources

2 p.m., Monday, June 13, Rotary Room

Bird Walk at Lake Charleston

8-10 a.m., Wednesday, June 8; Lake Charleston and Lake View Trails. - Route 130 south out of town, turn left at Bypass Road.

Meet at the first parking lot past the red barn at the entrance.

Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Walking shoes are recommended.

Registration is required and is open through June 6. Call 217-345-4913 to register.

Tour of Old Main at EIU

9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15; Park in the EIU visitors parking lot (on 7th Street, across from Blair Hall) and walk over to Old Main and we’ll meet in Cougill Foyer. For ages 18 and older.

Led by Mark Hudson, executive director of EIU Housing and Dining and unofficial EIU historian. There are stairs to climb as the final three floors are not handicapped accessible. The last 10 steps are on a very sturdy iron ladder. Casual dress, walking shoes are recommended.

Registration is required and is open from May 31-June 13. Please call 217-345-4913 to register.

Crafternoon

2 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, Rotary Room B, for ages 18 and up

Flower pounding to make your own cards and decorate your own zippered pouch with fabric markers. All supplies provided.

Take & Make Crafts

Pickup near the Information Desk.

• DIY Landscape, June 13-30

