Charleston Carnegie Public Library Summer Read announced

CHARLESTON — Join us May 30 through July 31 for "Read Beyond the Beaten Path" Summer Read 2022. All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate.

What is it?

A reading/activity oriented program. Read two hours a week or more, complete activities, or play BINGO to earn chances to win our grand prizes. You can pick up a BINGO card at any desk.

How do I join?

No registration or library card required. Submit your reading and activity that you have completed online at www.charlestonlibrary.org. Entries accepted May 30-July 31. Please ask staff for any help with submissions.

Each week you can read two or more hours or choose to complete an activity below:

Learn about someone new, check out a biography or memoir.

Commit a random act of kindness.

Jump in your car and go for a cruise while listening to an audiobook.

Rainy day? Build an indoor fort and watch a new movie or TV series.

Stuck in a reading rut? Try a new genre.

Plan a fun picnic or cookout by checking out a cookbook.

Laughter is the best medicine! Get to laughing with a humorous book, comic, podcast, or audiobook.

Get lost in one of our travel books and plan your next adventure.

All Entries must be entered by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Grand prizes will be drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 3. All winners will be called and notified. Prizes must be picked up by Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Summer Read For All Ages

This summer we are playing BINGO for more chances to win a grand prize. Have fun doing any of the activities on the BINGO board on your own, with family, or with friends. Everyone who gets a BINGO gets an entry to win a grand prize.

BINGO equals across, down, diagonal, four corners and blackout.

Pick up your BINGO booklet at any of the library desks or print off of our website. Visit our website to submit your BINGO entry at www.charlestonlibrary.org.

Summer Read For Kids

Kids 3-12, the more you read the more entries into the grand prize drawing you earn. Two hours gets you one entry and every extra half hour of reading earns you one more entry. Keep track of your minutes and enter up to fourteen hours at a time! That’s up to twenty-five potential grand prize entries with each submission!

But, wait. There’s more: 1 reading entry equals a book of your choice, four reading entries equals a Dairy Queen treat, six reading entries equals a Monical’s personal pizza, and eight reading entries equals a book of your choice.

Grand Prizes for Babies: Dragon plush and book, Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventures Playset

Grand Prizes for Ages 3-12: Dragon plush and book, Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventures Playset, LEGO Star Wars: The Child, and Alvantor Twin Bed Canopy Bed Tent

Summer Read For Teens

Teens 12-18, 7th–12th grade, the more you read the more entries into the grand prize drawing you earn. Two hours gets you one entry and every extra half hour of reading earns you one more entry! Keep track of your minutes and enter up to fourteen hours at a time! That’s up to twenty-five potential grand prize entries with each submission! But, wait! There’s more!

One reading entry equals a book of your choice, four reading entries equals a Dairy Queen treat, six reading entries equals a one-day pool pass and eight reading entries equals a book of your choice.

Grand Prizes: LEGO Star Wars: The Child, Alvantor Twin Bed Canopy Bed Tent, $50 Visa Gift Card (two Winners!)

Summer Read For Adults

Every reading entry of two hours earns you an entry in the grand prize drawing! But wait! There’s more.

One reading entry equals a book of your choice, eight reading entries equals another book of your choice!

Book choices will be made at the service desk.

Grand Prizes for Adults: $100 gift card to the Firefly Grill and $25 gas card, four tickets to the Missouri Botanical Garden and a $50 gas card, one night stay at McGrady Inn voucher and $25 Choose Charleston Check and $100 Ticketmaster gift card and $25 gas card.

Choose Charleston Checks are redeemable at any Charleston Chamber of Commerce member establishment.

Thank you to our Read Beyond the Beaten Path Summer Read sponsors: Firefly Grill, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Monical’s Pizza, Charleston Chamber of Commerce, McGrady Inn, and Charleston Parks & Recreation.

