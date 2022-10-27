 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON LIBRARY

Charleston library announces book sale, craft programs

CHARLESTON — Charleston Public Library has announced some upcoming events for November.

Book Sale

  • 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4
  • 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5

The sale includes like new items, vintage books, holiday books, and more. Sale items staring at 25 cents.

Star Wars Reads

  • 10 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Nov. 5

Star Wars games, crafts, and prizes. Those under age 8 must be accompanied with an adult. Ages 18 and under eligible for grand prize.

Holiday Cards for Veterans

  • Nov. 1- Dec. 10

Charleston Public Library is teaming up with our VFW Post 1592 again this holiday season to offer you a chance to fill out a holiday card (or cards) for veterans in local veteran’s hospitals. Bring some family and friends, stop by any Library Desk to fill out a holiday card for a vet.

If you have any unused holiday cards that you are not using, please drop them off at the front desk any time the library is open.

Take & Make Craft: Paper Plate Turkey

  • Nov. 1-31

Available at the KidSpace Desk. One per child while supplies last. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed. Designed for ages 3-12. 

Teen Buttons

  • 4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, In the Zone, for middle and high schoolers

Design and create your own buttons to wear and share.

For more information about these events, contact Kattie Livingston at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.

