CHARLESTON — Charleston Public Library has announced its events for the month of July.

Summer Read BINGO

This summer the Charleston Public Library is encouraging the public to participate in their reading-based BINGO game. Everyone who gets a BINGO gets an entry to win a grand prize.

Pick up your reading-based BINGO booklet at any of the library desks or print one off at charlestonlibrary.org for a chance to wind a grand prize.

Summer Cinemas @ the Library

Pick up the library's Summer Cinemas Movie Guide to learn about the movies showing during Summer Read. From throwback thrillers to sing-along Sundays, the library will have something for everyone.

I Spy Find-It Challenge

As a way to help you get outside, get moving, and enjoy the great outdoors, the library is issuing a summer-themed I Spy Find-It Challenge to all families in the community. You may pick up an I Spy Challenge card at the KidSpace desk through July 30.

Take & Make: Mystery Crafts

Mystery Crafts for those ages 3-12 will appear randomly and without warning on the KidSpace Desk this summer. Be sure to stop by frequently for crafty surprises.

Books & Babies

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., through July 20; Ages 0-36 months, with an adult

Stories, lap bounces, finger-plays, sensory activities, songs; this flexible story time is just right for curious babies.

Switch on a Game

Stop by KidSpace and play a game on the library's Nintendo Switch. Bring friends or make some new ones here while playing games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate. For ages 8-17. Those under 8 must play under supervision of adult, caregiver, or high schooler.

Teen Buttons

4-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 11; The Zone; Middle and High Schoolers

Make your own custom buttons to keep or share.

Take & Make Craft: Positive Protest Magnet

Make your own positive protest sign magnet. Pickup near the Information Desk.

Food Drive for the Food Pantry

All food will be donated to the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry

Accepted items: unexpired and unopened tuna, canned corn, ravioli, canned peas, pork and beans, instant potatoes, peanut butter, canned soup, canned carrots/mixed veggies, crackers, tomato juice, cereal/oatmeal, canned fruit, canned evaporated milk, canned green beans, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, pasta, toilet paper, baking soda

Fresh garden fruits and vegetables are also welcome. Refrigerated items such as milk and butter will gladly be accepted.

The Charleston Food Pantry would also gladly accept direct monetary donations anytime that can be mailed to Charleston Food Pantry, P.O. Box 411 Charleston, IL 61920

For more information about these events, contact Kattie Livingston at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.