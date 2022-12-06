Charleston library announces monthly craft programs, more

CHARLESTON — Charleston Public Library has announced some upcoming events for December.

Take & Make Craft: Jingle Bracelet

Through Dec. 31

Design and create a jingle bracelet to embellish your holiday wardrobe.

Available at the KidSpace Desk. One per child while supplies last. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed. Designed for ages 3-12.

Teen Buttons

4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, In the Zone, for middle and high schoolers. Design and create your own buttons to wear and share.

Movie Wednesday: "The Woman King" (PG-13)

1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, Rotary Room B

"The Woman King" tells the powerful story of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Introducing new eResource: Biblio+

Biblio+ allows you to stream hit movies and series on any device, ad-free. All you need is your library card. Download the Biblio+ app to get started. You will need your library card barcode and password. The Biblio+ app is available for download at www.biblioplus.com.

Illinois Libraries Present: A Conversation with Shauna Sever

7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 on Zoom. Register at charlestonlibrary.org

Join Shauna Sever, cookbook author, TV and radio contributor, for this special Illinois Libraries Present holiday season event.

Shauna will share her love of food, baking, and some tips to make your holiday gatherings delicious. Her fourth baking-centric cookbook, "Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland," was named a Best Baking Cookbooks of 2019 by The New York Times. She has also contributed food stories and recipes for The Wall Street Journal, Food52, Bon Appetit, The Kitchn, Real Simple, Midwest Living, Food and Wine, O Magazine, and many more.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events.