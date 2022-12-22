Charleston library announces monthly craft programs, more

CHARLESTON — Charleston Public Library will be closed Jan. 1 and 2 for the New Year's holiday, but that will be followed by a host of events the rest of the month.

Some of the events include:

Sunday Matinee: 'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' (PG)

1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, Rotary Room B

A reptile shares “The House on East 88th St.” with a boy named Josh and his family. Tony Randall narrates this music tale, based on a story by Bernard Waber.

I Spy Find-It Challenge

Jan. 3-31, For kids and families; pickup at the KidSpace Desk

As a way to curb the boredom that comes with being inside during the winter season, KidSpace is issuing an I Spy Find-It Challenge to all families in the community. See how many squares you can spy on an I Spy Card. Have you seen a red bird? A pom-pom hat? Someone shoveling snow? Cross off each item as you find them.

Take & Make Craft: Constellation Craft

Jan. 3-31; Available at the KidSpace Desk.

Recreate your favorite constellations with this month’s Take and Make craft. All supplies and instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed. Designed for ages 3-12.

Teen Buttons

4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, In the Zone, for middle and high schoolers

Design and create your own buttons to wear and share.

Movie Wednesday: 'Banshees of Inisherin' (PG-13)

1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, Rotary Room B

In the remote town of Inishmore, Padraic and Colm share a close, intimate bond of friendship that spans their lives. Yet when one of the men brings their lifelong bond to a swift, abrupt end, the other reels, questioning their decades of friendship and his own identity in the process.

Illinois Libraries Present: 'Inciting Joy — A Conversation with Ross Gay'

7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Zoom; Register at www.charlestonlibrary.org

Kick off your new year with a conversation about joy with best-selling essayist and award-winning poet Ross Gay. Ross will discuss his most recent collection of essays, "Inciting Joy," with performance poet Dan “Sully” Sullivan.

Gay is the author of four books of poetry: "Against Which," "Bringing the Shovel Down," "Be Holding," winner of the PEN American Literary Jean Stein Award, and "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude," winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. His first collection of essays, "The Book of Delights," was released in 2019 and was a New York Times bestseller.

Sullivan is a three-time Chicago Poetry Slam Champion. His poems and performances have been featured on HBO Def Poetry Jam, WGN Morning News, and National Public Radio.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between Public libraries offering high-quality events.

Movie Wednesday: 'The Woman King' (PG-13)

1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, Rotary Room B

Lily sends a message to her parents that she's going to get married to a local she met while vacationing in Bali. The distraught and long-divorced parents fly to Indonesia to hopefully derail their daughter's impulsive plan. However, they should learn how to control their scathing animosity toward each other if they are to succeed with their own plan.

For more information about these events, contact Kattie Livingston at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.