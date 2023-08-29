CHARLESTON — Charleston Public Library has announced its events for the month of September.

Library Card Sign-up Month

First time library card holders in September will be entered to win a $15 Revival City Doughnuts gift card. Anyone wishing to obtain a library card will need to fill out an application at the service desk. Adults must show a photo ID and proof of current residence. Children age five through middle school must have a parent or guardian's signature on their application form. Prize drawing will be held on Oct. 2.

Movie screenings

"Book Club: The Next Chapter," the sequel to the 2018 film, rated PG-13, will show at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the third installment in the Marvel franchise, rated PG-13, will show at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15.

"The Little Mermaid" (2023), rated PG, will show at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

All movies will be shown in Rotary Room B. The movies are for all ages, but children under 8 must be with an adult.

Take & Make 3D Apple Craft

Available at the KidSpace Desk through the month. One per child while supplies last. Designed for ages 3-12.

Story Time

10:30-11 a.m., Mondays, Sept. 11-Nov. 27.; Books and Babies program, 10:30 a.m., Thursdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 30;

All children plus caregiver, are welcome for stories, songs, and action rhymes.

Autumn Open House

4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26, Jefferson Elementary, in the Monticello Garden. Tour the accomplishments of the Junior Master Gardener student garden.

Teen Buttons

4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, for middle and high schoolers. Design and create your own buttons.

Creating with watercolors

4-5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11. Go over the basics of watercolor and work on a few crafts to take home. All watercolor supplies will be provided.

Bird Walk at Lake Charleston

8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, Lake Charleston and Lake View Trails. Hosted by avid birder Ron Bradley, expect birds like Canada goose, mallard, American redstart, killdeer, double-crested cormorant, great blue heron, red-bellied woodpecker, northern parula, magnolia warbler, Carolina wren, and bald eagle. Bring binoculars if you have them. Dress for the weather and walking shoes are recommended.

Illinois Libraries Present: The Power of Story with Colson Whitehead

7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6. Register at www.charlestonlibrary.org, with Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead, New York Times bestselling author of The Underground Railroad, The Nickel Boys, The Noble Hustle, Zone One, Sag Harbor, The Intuitionist, John Henry Days, Apex Hides the Hurt, and a collection of essays. His latest bestselling novel, Harlem Shuffle, was published in 2021.

For more information about these events, contact Kattie Livingston at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.