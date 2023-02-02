CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library invites the community to participate in Winter Read, a reading/activity oriented program with chances to win some great prizes.

Participants in the the four-week program, for those ages 18 and up, will log the books they've read and the activities they have completed. A library card is not needed to participate.

All entries must be entered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Grand prizes will be drawn on Wednesday, March 1. They include $50 gift cards to The Butcher Shop, Casey’s and Fetchers.