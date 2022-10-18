Charleston library to hold eResources workshop

CHARLESTON — Charleston Public Library will hold at library eResources technology workshop at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Rotary Room.
Learn all about the library's eResources databases, cloudLibrary and Libby by Overdrive during this tech workshop, including how to download the apps and how to return your eBook early.
Register for this event at charlestonlibrary.org. For more information, contact Kattie Livingston at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.
