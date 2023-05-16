CHARLESTON — Join the Charleston Carnegie Public Library May 29 through July 30 for Find Your Voice Summer Read 2023.

All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate.

This is a reading and activity oriented program where participants can read two hours or more, complete activities, or play bingo to earn chances to win the library's grand prizes. You can pick up a bingo card at any desk.

No registration or library card is required to participate. Submit your readings or activities that you have completed online at charlestonlibrary.org. Entries are accepted May 29-July 30. Please ask staff for any help with submissions.

Read two or more hours or choose to complete the following activities.

• Learn about someone else’s voice: check out a biography or memoir.

• Commit a random act of kindness.

• Get lost in an adventure with an audiobook.

• Unplug for a bit: do a puzzle, color, meditate...read.

• Do some genealogy research and find your family’s voice.

• Discover a new writing style: try out a graphic novel.

• Learn how to use your voice: check out a civic engagement book.

• Get creative: try out some of the library's selection of take & make crafts.

All entries must be entered by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 30. Grand prizes will be drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

For more information contact Kattie Livingston at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.