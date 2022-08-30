Charleston Public Library announces this month's craft projects

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — A 3D paper tree bearing apples and a bee hive is the Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take & Make Craft for September.

The seasonal craft will be available from Sept. 3-30 at the KidSpace desk. Take and Make Crafts are designed for children ages 3-12. There is a limit of one craft per child, while supplies last.

Mattoon and Charleston residents invited to join 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's

Teens can design and create their own buttons to wear and share from 4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, In the Zone, for middle and high schoolers. Limit of two buttons per student.

For more information, call 217-345-1514.

