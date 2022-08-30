Charleston Public Library announces this month's craft projects

CHARLESTON — A 3D paper tree bearing apples and a bee hive is the Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take & Make Craft for September.

The seasonal craft will be available from Sept. 3-30 at the KidSpace desk. Take and Make Crafts are designed for children ages 3-12. There is a limit of one craft per child, while supplies last.

Teens can design and create their own buttons to wear and share from 4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, In the Zone, for middle and high schoolers. Limit of two buttons per student.