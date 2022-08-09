 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THINGS TO DO

Charleston Public Library to hold job seeking skills workshops

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Public Library will be holding job seeking skills workshops from 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 17, 24, 31.

This free workshop will cover:

  • Assess/determine your job related skills;
  • Basic résumé development;
  • How/where to find jobs;
  • Target your résumé for job search effectiveness;
  • Job search correspondence -- cover letter, thank you note and acceptance/decline;
  • Interview prep;
  • Mock interviews

Presenters will include Bobbi Kingery, Eastern Illinois University director of Career Services and master career counselor, and John Marr, EIU employer relations specialist and career advisor.

Email the library director at chris@charlestonlibrary.org to register.

