Charleston Public Library to hold job seeking skills workshops

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Public Library will be holding job seeking skills workshops from 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 17, 24, 31.
This free workshop will cover:
- Assess/determine your job related skills;
- Basic résumé development;
- How/where to find jobs;
- Target your résumé for job search effectiveness;
- Job search correspondence -- cover letter, thank you note and acceptance/decline;
- Interview prep;
- Mock interviews
Presenters will include Bobbi Kingery, Eastern Illinois University director of Career Services and master career counselor, and John Marr, EIU employer relations specialist and career advisor.
Email the library director at chris@charlestonlibrary.org to register.
12 photos of Charleston locations from our archives
Wilb Walker Supermarket
Square
North Park house before renovation
North Park house after renovation
Mother's
Hotel fire
Golf Course
Eastern Illinois Artist's Guild
Downtown
Coles County National Bank
Charleston Plaza
Celotex Corp.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!