THINGS TO DO

Charleston Public Library to hold movie night, book sale

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library will show the movie "Father Stu" at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Rotary Room B.

Struggling to overcome his self-destructive tendencies, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) seeks a new path in the boxing ring. However, Long soon finds himself turning to a life of religion, eventually earning his priesthood on a quest to uplift others. Based on true events, this movie is rated R.

The library will also hold a book sale from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 5, and from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, featuring a variety of books, paperbacks, children’s books, DVDs, and more. Sale items starting at 25 cents.

