Charleston Public Library to host 'Literature & Libations' fundraiser

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library proudly presents our upcoming fundraiser, Literature & Libations. The community is invited to join us here at the library at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the library, from the library board members, or at the door.

It will feature live music by the Moondogs, a selection of wine and beer, and hors d’oeuvres catered by Brick House Bar & Grill. There also will be pendulum painting, mini golf, a silent auction, and a Book Tree raffle for jewelry donated by Towne Square Jewelers.

This evening is made possible by community sponsors: SC3F Wealth Management Group, Smallhorn Law LLC., Kellie Jones-Monahan MD, General Surgeon & Michael Monahan, Brick House Bar & Grill, Diepholz Auto, Towne Square Jewelers, Charleston Rotary Club, Sarah Bush Lincoln, Ferguson Law Office, Phi Optics and Charleston FOP Lodge 88.