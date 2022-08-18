 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

THINGS TO DO

Charleston Public Library to host 'Literature & Libations' fundraiser

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library proudly presents our upcoming fundraiser, Literature & Libations. The community is invited to join us here at the library at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the library, from the library board members, or at the door.

It will feature live music by the Moondogs, a selection of wine and beer, and hors d’oeuvres catered by Brick House Bar & Grill. There also will be pendulum painting, mini golf, a silent auction, and a Book Tree raffle for jewelry donated by Towne Square Jewelers.

60th Annual Arthur Mennonite Relief Sale to be held

This evening is made possible by community sponsors: SC3F Wealth Management Group, Smallhorn Law LLC., Kellie Jones-Monahan MD, General Surgeon & Michael Monahan, Brick House Bar & Grill, Diepholz Auto, Towne Square Jewelers, Charleston Rotary Club, Sarah Bush Lincoln, Ferguson Law Office, Phi Optics and Charleston FOP Lodge 88.

The Charleston Carnegie Public Library aspires to be the center of the Charleston community by connecting people through information, technology, education, and experiences. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicki Minaj slams Kevin Federline over Britney Spears feud

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicki Minaj slams Kevin Federline over Britney Spears feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News