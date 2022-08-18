Charleston Public Library to host 'Literature & Libations' fundraiser

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library proudly presents our upcoming fundraiser, Literature & Libations. The community is invited to join us here at the library at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at the library, from the library board members, or at the door.
It will feature live music by the Moondogs, a selection of wine and beer, and hors d’oeuvres catered by Brick House Bar & Grill. There also will be pendulum painting, mini golf, a silent auction, and a Book Tree raffle for jewelry donated by Towne Square Jewelers.
This evening is made possible by community sponsors: SC3F Wealth Management Group, Smallhorn Law LLC., Kellie Jones-Monahan MD, General Surgeon & Michael Monahan, Brick House Bar & Grill, Diepholz Auto, Towne Square Jewelers, Charleston Rotary Club, Sarah Bush Lincoln, Ferguson Law Office, Phi Optics and Charleston FOP Lodge 88.
The Charleston Carnegie Public Library aspires to be the center of the Charleston community by connecting people through information, technology, education, and experiences.
