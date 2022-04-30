Edible Book Festival winners are announced

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Booth Library’s 12th annual Edible Book Festival was held April 4 to celebrate National Library Week April 3-9.

Participants created an edible art work based on a book and displayed their piece in the Marvin Foyer. Then members of the public were invited to vote for their favorites. The winners were as follows:

First place: “Alice’s Restaurant,” by Elizabeth Brantley; based on the book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” by Lewis Carroll.

Second place: “Super Narwhal and Jelly Jolt,” by Ashley Boonstra and Lola Boonstra; based on the book “Super Narwhal and Jelly Jolt,” by Ben Clanton.

Third place: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” by Carol Ryan, Georgia Ryan, and Jeremy Ryan; based on the book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” by Roald Dahl.

American Legion Americanism Essay contest winner announced

All of the Edible Book Festival entries are viewable in EIU’s institutional repository, The Keep, at thekeep.eiu.edu/ediblebook_2022

the theme of National Library Week was was “Connect with Your Library.” This year’s honorary chair for National Library Week was Molly Shannon, actress, comedian, and Saturday Night Live cast member.

