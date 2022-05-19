Mattoon native Lisa Wilt to hold book signing

MATTOON — Inspirational book author and Mattoon native Lisa Wilt will hold a book signing from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 21, at the Mattoon Public Library.

Wilt's books have earned three Illumination Book Awards. These awards honor the year’s best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview.

All Wilt's books were written to encourage and uplift readers inspiring hope Lisa’s "W.O.W." (Words Of Encouragement) can be heard Monday-Saturday at 12:20 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on Life885.com streaming radio, the sister radio station to WBGL.

All proceeds from Wilt's books and speaking engagements are donated to charity.

