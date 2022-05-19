 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon native Lisa Wilt to hold book signing

MATTOON — Inspirational book author and Mattoon native Lisa Wilt will hold a book signing from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 21, at the Mattoon Public Library.

Wilt's books have earned three Illumination Book Awards. These awards honor the year’s best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview.

Executive director of The Haven speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

All Wilt's books were written to encourage and uplift readers inspiring hope Lisa’s "W.O.W." (Words Of Encouragement) can be heard Monday-Saturday at 12:20 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on Life885.com streaming radio, the sister radio station to WBGL.

All proceeds from Wilt's books and speaking engagements are donated to charity. 

Wilt, Lisa

Wilt
