CHARLESTON LIBRARY

Mortician author Caitlin Doughty to discuss works during Zoom event

CHARLESTON — Join the Charleston Public Library for an "Illinois Libraries Presents" evening with Caitlin Doughty, mortician, bestselling author and advocate for death acceptance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, on Zoom. 

Hailed by The New York Times as "a relentlessly curious and chipper tour guide to the underworld,” she’ll discuss reform of Western funeral industry practices and much more with Mark Bazer (The Interview Show).

Doughty is a mortician, advocate, and bête noire of the traditional funeral industry. Her educational webseries "Ask a Mortician" has been viewed almost 250 million times and her three books were New York Times bestsellers — "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes," "From Here to Eternity," and "Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?" She founded a Los Angeles funeral home as well as the funeral reform collective The Order of the Good Death, which spawned the death positive movement.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events.

Register for this event at charlestonlibrary.org. For more information, contact Kattie Livingston at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.

