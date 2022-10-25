‘Race Chats in the Library’ event planned at Booth Library

CHARLESTON — Booth Library will host “Race Chats in the Library: Exploring Social Identity” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the West Reading Room.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to share their own views and life experiences.

Social identity refers to the self-concept one gets from belonging to different social groups. Apparent or assumed differences can create barriers to understanding with others. The dialogue on Nov. 1 is designed to explore social identities and the ways belonging to specific groups can influence interaction with others.

The open discussion will be moderated by Steve Brantley, Booth librarian and head of Research, Engagement and Scholarship, and Nora Heist, assistant professor in the School of Communication and Journalism. Register to attend at eiu.libcal.com/calendar.

This program is co-sponsored by the Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteerism, EIU Christian Campus House, EIU Wesley Foundation, Making Excellence Inclusive, EIU Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Latin American Student Organization and the Coles County Faith-Based Coalition for Racial Justice.