Registration open for Charleston Library Bird Walk

CHARLESTON — Registration is currently open for the upcoming Charleston Public Library Bird Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Lake Charleston and Lake View Trails.
Attendees will meet with avid birder Ron Bradley and can expect birds like yellow-rumped warbler, ruddy duck, northern shoveler, Canada goose, ring-billed gull, and bald eagle (possibly).
The tour is capped at 15 and registration is required. Call 217-345-4913 to register.
12 photos of Charleston locations from our archives
Wilb Walker Supermarket
Square
North Park house before renovation
North Park house after renovation
Mother's
Hotel fire
Golf Course
Eastern Illinois Artist's Guild
Downtown
Coles County National Bank
Charleston Plaza
Celotex Corp.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!