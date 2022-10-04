 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THINGS TO DO

Registration open for Charleston Library Bird Walk

CHARLESTON — Registration is currently open for the upcoming Charleston Public Library Bird Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Lake Charleston and Lake View Trails.

Attendees will meet with avid birder Ron Bradley and can expect birds like yellow-rumped warbler, ruddy duck, northern shoveler, Canada goose, ring-billed gull, and bald eagle (possibly). 

The tour is capped at 15 and registration is required. Call 217-345-4913 to register.

