1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program kicks off at Effingham library

There will be stories, songs and balloon sculptures by special guest, Patty Williams, from Paddi’s Air-Filled Fun. There will also be a snowman who loves summer, so come dressed as your favorite Disney "Frozen" character.

For every 100 books your little one or ones read, they will receive a sticker. For those who complete 1,000 books, they will win a free book and, if their parents allow it, will have their picture taken and posted on the library’s Facebook page. There will also be a ceremony for those who complete the program at a future date.