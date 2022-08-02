 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program kicks off at Effingham library

EFFINGHAM — Bring your little ones to the 1,000 Books Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Effingham Public Library.

There will be stories, songs and balloon sculptures by special guest, Patty Williams, from Paddi’s Air-Filled Fun. There will also be a snowman who loves summer, so come dressed as your favorite Disney "Frozen" character.

For every 100 books your little one or ones read, they will receive a sticker. For those who complete 1,000 books, they will win a free book and, if their parents allow it, will have their picture taken and posted on the library’s Facebook page. There will also be a ceremony for those who complete the program at a future date.

To register for this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

