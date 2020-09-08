'1000 Books Before Kindergarten' program available at Charleston Public Library

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — "1000 Books Before Kindergarten" is still available through the Charleston Carnegie Public Library. Call their curbside pickup number from the Parking Lot to receive the first 100 Book Log or, if you have finished that one, to receive the rest of the packet and your award Ribbon.

If you are somewhere in the middle, call the curbside pickup number from the Parking Lot to receive your award ribbon(s). If you want to do a handprint at home, you may give it to the library to place on the wall, or staff can do it in person once they reopen; they love to help you continue word building and bonding with your child through reading together.

What is "1000 Books Before Kindergarten"? It’s an on-your-honor reading program that encourages reading to promote a literacy based lifestyle to foster academic success. Anyone can read any book, from anywhere, as many times as they like to a newborn-pre-K child. Parents, grandparents, caregivers are all welcome to read and check off the number of books on the Log Sheet. Every 100 Books earns the child a Ribbon and a handprint on our 1000 Book Forest mural. At 1000 books, the child earns a medal, a book and a photo (if desired) as well as their handprint on the mural. Reading three books a day will see you finished in less than a year; Zoom reading also counts toward the final total.