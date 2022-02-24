Books Between Bites to meet at Mattoon library

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books-Between-Bites at noon, Monday, Feb. 28, in the basement meeting room.

Carol Ann Parker will review the book "Hum If You Don't Know The Words" by Bianca Marais. This is a book about living in South Africa in the 1970s when Apartheid was the law of the land.

Robin Conrad lives in Johannesburg and Beauty Mbali is living in the small rural village of Bantu located in the Transkei. Because of the Soweto Uprising in 1976 their lives become entwined and the emotions and tensions of Apartheid are brought to the surface.

Charleston Carnegie Public Library to hold book sale

The public is invited and you may bring a sack lunch if you so desire. Coffee and ice tea will be provided.

