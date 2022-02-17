Charleston Carnegie Public Library to hold book sale

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

The library is located at 712 6th St. 

Hardcover books, audiobooks, DVDs, puzzles, and games will be sold for $1.

Paperback books, children’s books, CDs, and vinyl records are 50¢.

Selection of sale books for 25 cents.

The library will accept cash or checks. Monetary donations are also welcome.

All proceeds will support the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

For more information, contact Kattie Livingston, adult services manager, at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or 217-345-4913.

