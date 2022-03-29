Charleston library announces April events

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of April.

Library Card Upgrades

Have you lost your library card or want to switch to the new library card style? For National Library Week (April 3-9), we will be giving away library card upgrades for free.

Preschool Story Time

Mondays at 10:30 a.m., through April 18; Rotary Room

Mr. Turtle can't wait to share stories, songs, and action rhymes. Masks and social distancing are recommended in the Library for those over age 2. See you soon.

Books and Babies

Thursdays, at 10:30-11 a.m., through April 21; Rotary Room

This program has been developed for infants through 36 months and their caregivers and features bouncing rhymes, songs, finger-plays, stories, and other interactive early literacy fun.

Masks and social distancing are recommended in the Library for those over age 2.

Take & Make Crafts

Available at the KidSpace Desk. One per child while supplies last. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed. Designed for ages 3-12. As always, parental supervision is advised.

Ramadan Craft, April 1-May 3

Celebrate Ramadan with a Ramadan moon and star decoration. Supplies you will need at home for the craft are: safety scissors, crayons/colored pencils/markers, and glue.

Easter Egg Ornament, April 11-April 16

Celebrate Easter with an Easter egg ornament. Supplies you will need at home for the craft are: safety scissors, crayons/colored pencils/markers, and liquid glue.

Earth Day Paper Plate Whale, April 18-May 1

Celebrate Earth Day with a paper plate whale craft. Supplies you will need at home for the craft are: safety scissors, crayons/colored pencils/markers, and glue.

Teen Buttons

4-5 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, In the Zone, for middle and high schoolers

Design and create your own buttons to wear and share.

Illinois Libraries present An Evening with author Nick Offerman

7 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, on Zoom

Register at www.charlestonlibrary.org

We are joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host actor, author, and woodworker Nick Offerman in conversation with musician, author, and hiking buddy Jeff Tweedy — coming to us live from the wilderness. Offerman and Tweedy will discuss Offerman’s most recent book, "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside."

Offerman is best known for his breakout role as Ron Swanson in the hit TV series Parks and Recreation.

Outside of acting, he is also a New York Times bestseller. He has authored three other books including "Gumption," is the co-author of "The Greatest Love Story Ever Told," and publishes the Donkey Thoughts Substack newsletter.

Born in Joliet and raised in nearby Minooka, he now lives in L.A. with his wife and fellow actor Megan Mullally.

Joining him in conversation will be Jeff Tweedy, who inspired Offerman to use their walks and conversations in nature for "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play." Best known as the founding member and leader of the American rock band Wilco, he is also the author of two New York Times bestsellers, "Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back)" and "How to Write One Song."

Originally from Belleville, he currently lives in Chicago with his family.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between public libraries offering high quality events.

Technology Workshop Series

The Library is once again offering our Technology Workshop Series for adults. We will be offering a new workshop called "Gmail: It’s More Than Email," and we’ll be including a Tech Q & A this month.

Workshops will be held in the Rotary Room. If the dates/times do not work with your schedule, please call 217-345-4913 to set up a one-on-one session with our instructor.

No need to register for these events. Laptops will be provided, but you may also bring your own.

Internet Basics/Security: Monday, April 4 at 3 p.m.

Gmail: It’s More Than Email: Monday, April 11 at 3 p.m.

Tech Q & A: Monday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Van

Starting appointments at 9 a.m. and ending at 2:45 p.m., Friday, April 8, library parking lot

Call 1-800-639-5929 to make an appointment.

For all women age 35 and over.

Movie Wednesday

1 p.m., "West Side Story," Wednesday, April 6, Rotary Room B

Join us for the Steven Spielberg directed "West Side Story." An adaptation of the 1957 musical, "West Side Story" explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the "Jets and the Sharks," two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Spider-Man Movie Month

For all you Marvel fans out there, we are showing all three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies this month.

All ages are welcome, but ages under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m. "Spider-Man Homecoming" (PG-13)

Sunday, April 10, at 1:30 p.m. "Spider-Man Far From Home" (PG-13)

Sunday, April 24, at 1:30 p.m. "Spider-Man No Way Home" (PG-13)

For more information on these or any other programs, contact Kattie Livingston, adult services manager, at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.

