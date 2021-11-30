Charleston library announces December events

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of December.

Kid’s Take & Make

Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa crafts are this month's feature.

One per child while supplies last. Available at the KidSpace Desk. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed. Designed for ages 3-12.

Hanukkah craft available through Sunday, Dec. 5

Christmas and Kwanzaa crafts available from Monday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 2

KidSpace Request

This December help us prepare for future programming by saving your empty wrapping paper tubes. As you roll through your holiday preparations, hang on to those bare tubes and drop them off any time at the Circulation Desk during the month of December. You get them out of your home, and we get to make creative crafts. For further information, call 217-345-1514.

Holiday library ornaments for sale

Give the gift of a Charleston Carnegie Public library ornament. Commissioned in 2002, these ornaments commemorate the original 1904 Carnegie Library. For only $1, you can add a piece of Charleston’s history to your holiday season. Supplies are limited, so pick up your ornament at the Circulation Desk before they run out.

All proceeds benefit the Library and our mission to serve out community.

Holiday Take & Make: Melted snowman ornaments

Make a fun, festive, melted snowman ornament that you can leave up all winter long. Available from Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 31 at the Information Desk area.

New SHARE library app

The new mobile library is here. Search the SHARE shared library catalog in central and southern Illinois. Browse new books, renew your items, search digital content, and keep track of library due dates, all on the SHARE app. Your local library is at your fingertips. To download the app, search for SHARE Mobile Library in the App Store or in the Google Play Store.

Holiday Cards for Veterans

We are teaming up with our local VFW Post 1592 to offer you a chance to fill out a holiday card (or cards) for veterans in our local veteran’s hospitals. Bring some family and friends, and stop by any Library Desk to fill out a holiday card for a vet through Friday, Dec. 10. Our veterans deserve a little holiday cheer!

From all of us here at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, we wish you and yours a happy and safe holiday season.

Holiday Hours

Closed Friday, Dec. 24

Closed Saturday, Dec. 25

Closed Sunday, Dec. 26

Closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Closed Saturday, Jan. 1

For more information, contact Kattie Livingston, adult services manager, at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.

