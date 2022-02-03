Charleston library announces February Events

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of February.

Winter Read: Through Feb. 28.

The Charleston Carnegie Public Library invites our adult community to participate in Winter Read, a reading and task oriented program with chances to win some great prizes! Read as many titles as you can, or complete tasks to earn chances to win our grand prizes! Ages 18+ and you do not need a library card to participate.

No registration required. Submit your reading online at www.charlestonlibrary.org. Please call the Library for any help with submissions. All entries must be entered by 11:59 pm, Monday, Feb. 28.

Miss Brenda’s Preschool Story Time

Feb. 7-April 18: Mondays at 10:30 a.m., Rotary Room

Miss Brenda and Mr. Turtle can't wait to share stories, songs, and action rhymes. Masks and social distancing are required in the Library for those over age two.

Books and Babies

Feb. 10-April 21, Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.; Rotary Room

This program has been developed for infants through 36 months and their caregiver and features bouncing rhymes, songs, finger-plays, stories, and other interactive early literacy fun.

Take & Make Crafts

Available at the KidSpace Desk. One per child while supplies last. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed.

Designed for Ages 3-12. As always, parental supervision is advised.

Valentine Cards, through Feb. 14

Paper Lantern, Feb. 15-27

Teen Buttons, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 4-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7th-12th. Create custom buttons to wear and share. Limit of two buttons per student.

Illinois Libraries Present: An Evening with author Jasmine Guillory; Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Join us on Zoom. Register at www.charlestonlibrary.org

Join us for a lively evening with one of romance's brightest new voices, bestselling author Jasmine Guillory, as she discusses her newest novel, "While We Were Dating," and the modern rom-com.

Guillory is a writer, lawyer and New York Times bestselling author of six romance novels, including The Wedding Date, Royal Holiday and Party of Two. NPR called Guillory’s The Proposal “rollicking, charming, and infinitely zesty.” Her work has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Bon Appetit, and Time. She lives in Oakland, California.

Guillory will be joined in conversation with author Morgan Rogers. Roger’s work has been praised by O, The Oprah Magazine and Book Riot.

Exploring the Land of Lincoln; Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1-2:30 p.m., Rotary Room

This event is presented by the Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Published by the University of Illinois Press, "Exploring the Land of Lincoln" is a unique Illinois history-Illinois travel guide combination that invites readers to journey through the state’s history by means of the Prairie State’s most extraordinary historic sites.

The book includes chapters on Cahokia Mounds, Starved Rock, Fort de Chartres, Fort Massac, Old Shawneetown, Lincoln’s New Salem, Apple River Fort, the Vandalia State House, Nauvoo, the Old State Capitol, Lincoln Log Cabin, Bishop Hill, the Reuben Moore Home and Thomas Lincoln Cemetery, the Old Chicago Water Tower, the Lincoln Tomb, the Haymarket Martyrs Monument, Hull House, the Eternal Indian Statue, the Vachel Lindsay Home, and Chicago's South Side Community Art Center.

Charles Titus is an emeritus member of the History Department at Eastern Illinois University where he taught, among other courses, Illinois history. He will be happy to answer questions following the event.

For more information on these or any other programs, contact Kattie Livingston, adult services manager, at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.

