Charleston library announces January Events

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of January.

Thanks to the Back to Books Grant provided by the Illinois State Library we have been able to add and spruce up a few of our collections. When you visit our education section, you will find that it has been separated by grade level to help you better find what you are looking for.

We have also been able to add to our testing books such as SAT, ACT, ASVAB, Postal Exam, etc. Another great collection is our newly added Legal Self Help section. These books range from divorce to retirement to how to start and run a small business.

All of these collections can be found on the top floor of the library.

Miss Brenda’s Preschool Story Time; 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Jan. 17-April 18 (library closed Feb. 21), in the Rotary Room.

Miss Brenda and Mr. Turtle can't wait to share stories, songs, and action rhymes. Masks and social distancing are required in the Library for those over age 2.

Books and Babies; 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20-April 21, in the Rotary Room.

This program has been developed for infants through 36 months and their caregiver and features bouncing rhymes, songs, finger-plays, stories, and other interactive early literacy fun.

Masks are required in the library for those over age 2.

Take & Make Crafts

Available at the KidSpace Desk. One per child while supplies last. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed. Designed for Ages 3-12.

As always, parental supervision is advised.

Snow Globe; Jan. 3-16

Make your own snowy scene with a paper snow globe craft. Supplies you will need at home for the craft are safety scissors, glue/glue stick/tape/stapler, and crayons/colored pencils.

Wooden Sled; Jan. 17-30

Make a wooden craft stick sled. A craft kit will be available.

Supplies you will need at home for the craft are; liquid glue, markers, and either aluminum foil/wax paper as a work surface.

Make sure you look for our February Take & Make Craft starting on Jan. 31. Valentine card crafts will be available Jan. 31—Feb. 14.

Teen Buttons; Tuesday, Jan. 11, 4-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7th-12th, create custom buttons to wear and share! Limit of two buttons per student.

Illinois Libraries present An Evening with author Silvia Moreno-Garcia; Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Join us on Zoom. Register at www.charlestonlibrary.org

The bestselling and award-winning author of Mexican Gothic discusses her newest book, "Velvet Was the Night," and her genre-defying mashups of cultural noir and Lovecraftian horror. "Velvet Was the Night" is one of The New York Times' 100 Notable Books of 2021.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia is the bestselling author of the critically acclaimed novels "Certain Dark Things," "Gods of Jade and Shadow," and "Mexican Gothic," which Vanity Fair called “(An) irresistibly dark feminist reimagining of the Gothic fantasy novel.”

Mexican by birth, Canadian by inclination, Moreno-Garcia has edited several anthologies and is a columnist for The Washington Post.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia will be joined in conversation with author Gus Moreno. Gus Moreno is the author of "This Thing Between Us." His favorite books are "American Psycho," "Battle Royale," and "Under the Skin." He lives in the suburbs with his wife and dogs, but never think that he's not from Chicago.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between Public libraries offering high-quality events.

Community Puzzle

The Community Puzzle will be open for the public once again. Starting Monday, Jan. 3, anyone is welcome to come and work on putting together this huge puzzle (measuring 22.25 feet x 6.25 feet) that was generously donated to us. If you help, make sure you sign in and be recorded as a contributor on this community art project.

We do ask that you try your best to maintain social distancing and please use the provided hand sanitizer. The completed puzzle will be donated to a local organization with the willingness (and space) to house it.

Holiday Cards for Vets

Our Holiday Cards for Vets was an overwhelming success with 640 cards filled out! VFW Post #1592 delivered the cards to veterans in our local veteran’s hospitals. Thank you to everyone in the community that filled out cards and donated blank cards to us for this wonderful program.

For more information on these or any other programs, contact Kattie Livingston, adult services manager, at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.