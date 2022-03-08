Charleston library announces March events

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of March.

Technology Workshop Series

The library is once again offering our Technology Workshop Series for adults. We will be offering workshops on computer basics, online security, and social media.

Workshops will be held in the Rotary Room. If the dates and times do not work with your schedule, call 217-345-4913 to set up a one-on-one session with our instructor.

No need to register for these events.

Laptops will be provided, but you may also bring your own.

Internet Basics/Security: Monday, March 14, at 3 p.m.

Social Media: Thursday, March 24, at 3 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Mr. Turtle can't wait to share stories, songs, and action rhymes at 10:30 a.m. Mondays through April 18, in the Rotary Room.

Books and Babies

— February 10-April 21; Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.; Rotary Room

This program has been developed for infants through 36 months and their caregiver and features bouncing rhymes, songs, finger-plays, stories, and other interactive early literacy fun at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through April 21.

Kids Take & Make

Available at the KidSpace Desk. One per child while supplies last. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed. Designed for ages 3-12.

Thunder Cloud; through Thursday, March 10

Supplies you’ll need at home: safety scissors, liquid glue

Crayola Model Magic Air Dry Clay; Friday, March 11— Sunday, March 27

Have fun sculpting whatever you desire using your hands or common household items such as bread bag fasteners, crayons for hole poking, child-safe forks or other items that catch your fancy—with parental permission. The clay may stick, use your best judgement.

Flower Crown; Monday, March 28 — Sunday, April 10

Supplies you’ll need at home: colored pencils/markers/ crayons, safety scissors, glue stick for flowers, stapler or tape for the band.

Teen Buttons

— Tuesday, March 8; 4-5 p.m.; In the Zone

For middle and high schoolers. Design and create your own buttons to wear and share. Limit of two buttons per student.

Illinois Libraries present an evening with Jenny Lawson

— 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, on Zoom.

Join us for a fun evening with bestselling author Jenny Lawson. The award-winning humorist will discuss her most recent memoir, "Broken (in the Best Possible Way)," and her brilliantly funny body of work. Lawson is a journalist, author, and blogger known for her great candor in sharing her struggle with mental illness. Her previous books "Let’s Pretend This Never Happened" and "Furiously Happy" were No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.

Joining her in conversation will be R. Eric Thomas, a national bestselling author, playwright, and screenwriter. Off the page, Eric is also the long-running host of The Moth StorySlams in Philadelphia, and often appears on The Moth Radio Hour, NPR's All Things Considered and It's Been A Minute with Sam Sanders.

Register at www.charlestonlibrary.org

Oscar Movie Month

We’re showing movie titles that have, in some way, been nominated for an Oscar this year.

"Eyes of Tammy Faye," Wednesday, March 9, at 1 p.m.

"Raya and the Last Dragon," (all ages) Sunday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m.

"Encanto," (all ages) Sunday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m.

"Dune," Monday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m.

"Luca," (all ages) Sunday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m.

"King Richard," Monday, March 28, at 1:30 p.m.

For more information on these or any other programs, contact Kattie Livingston, adult services manager, at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.

