Charleston Library announces theme of this week's story time and take home craft

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library can't wait to "see" you on Monday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. for "Miss Brenda's Online Preschool Story Time" on Facebook Live. Online Preschool Story Time will run on Mondays at 10:30 a.m., through Aug. 31.

This week’s topic is the beach. Mr. Turtle will be joining Miss Brenda each week and they hope you can join them as well.

Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take and Make is also coordinating with Miss Brenda’s Online Preschool Story Time on Facebook Live on Mondays. This Friday, August 21, call their curbside pickup number from the library's Parking Lot to grab a woven Fish craft to have on hand for the beach themed Story Time on Monday, or pick it up next week, as your schedule allows. This craft will remain available through the next Friday, August 28, or while supplies last.

Supplies you will need at home are safety scissors, crayons, and a glue stick or tape. Parental supervision required due to a small googly eye.

For further information visit their web site at www.charlestonlibrary.org or call 217-345-1514.

