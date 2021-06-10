Charleston library announces upcoming events

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Public Library has announced the following events:

Miss Brenda's Pre-School Story Time

Charleston Carnegie Public Library is excited to announce the return of in person programming with Miss Brenda’s Preschool Story Time at the Kiwanis Park Amphitheater

Miss Brenda and Mr. Turtle can't wait to see you outside at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. from June 14 through July 19.

This event will not be held during inclement weather, but all cancellations will be posted on the Library's Facebook page.

Miss Brenda’s Preschool Story Time will present stories, songs and action rhymes.

Kiwanis Park is located at the corner of Division and Jackson Streets, with an additional entrance on Harrison Street.

Shrink plastic craft at home project

Teens ages 12-18 can enjoy this week’s Craftivity at Home project: Shrink plastic.

Draw (or trace) and color your design on the shrink plastic then watch it shrink in the oven. This Craftivity will be available at the KidSpace desk Monday, June 14, through Sunday, June 20, while supplies last.

The shrink plastic project will also be available as an upcoming Kids Take and Make project. Children ages 3-12 may pick up a piece of shrink plastic at the KidSpace desk to take home. This Take and Make will also be available at the KidSpace desk Monday, June 14-Sunday, June 20, one per student, while supplies last.

Supplies you’ll need at home are colored pencils or markers, safety scissors, a cookie sheet, oven mitts, and an oven. Instructions are provided. Parents, please provide assistance for children using the oven.

This is a free program for both kids and teens, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate.

Design your own summer T-shirt

The rescheduled date for the stenciling your own summer T-shirt project at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library will be on Wednesday, June 16. Drop in between 10:30 a.m.-noon at the KidSpace Patio. This event will be canceled and rescheduled if it’s raining again.

All ages, children under 8 with an adult, are welcome to bring their own dark-colored, mostly cotton T-shirt, tank top, bandanna, bag, etc. to make a fun summer-themed design.

This program uses bleach and may emit an odor and may be messy, so please wear appropriate clothing.

This is a free program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to attend.

For further information on these, or any other programs at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, call 217-345-1514 or visit their website at www.charlestonlibrary.org.

